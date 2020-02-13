CURTIS,

Rodney Rutherford:

Noeline and family wish to thank the many people who visited, cooked meals and baked for us during Rod's last weeks. Those who attended the funeral and those who sent cards. For the prayers, hugs and shared memories we thank you. We are blessed by the love and support shown to us because of Rod, a man with some great friends. A special thank you to the James Cummings Cadet Wing, friends of his youth and workmates over the years, and to the Nelson Police Dog Unit.



