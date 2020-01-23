CURTIS,
Rodney Rutherford (Rod):
Died peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Much loved husband of Noeline and brother of Raywn. Loved dad and father-in-law of Philip and Leesa, Steve and Linda, Glen and Kelly, Leanne and Andrew. A special grandad of Alesha, Michael, Jacob, Jack, Sam, Taylor, Max, Heidi, India, Jose, Willem and Louis. Proud great-grandad of Tilly, Tai, Meika and Reggie. Donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be welcomed. The Funeral will be held at All Saints Church, 30 Vanguard Street, Nelson, on Monday, January 27, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 23, 2020