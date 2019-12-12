FOWLER, Rodger Allan:
Unexpectedly, at his home on December 9, 2019. Loved son of Ted and Norma; much loved father and father-in-law of Tony Fowler and Michelle Allwright, Andrew and Lisa Bradley, Jason and Tracey King, Steven and Shelley Fowler, Mark Fowler (dec) and Tiffany Price, Nick Fowler and Betsyanne Hill, Kane Rodger and Trudy Fowler, Paul Fowler and Tracey-Lee Mellier; much loved Grandad of Ethan, Matthew, and Hannah; Jesse, and Dylan; Ayla, and Charlotte; Jasmine, and Xavier; Holley, and Scarlett; Olivia; Luka, and Keira; and Max. Step-Father of Brett, Kirstie, Tom, and Sarah; and Step-Grandad to Kasey, and Alex. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Jim and Peggy Balck, Graeme, Charles and Joy Carson, Beryl Lindup, Julie Foord, and loved Uncle of their families. Special friend of Patrice Fowler. A celebration of Rodger's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Saturday, December 21, at 1.30pm. As requested by Rodger, in lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice. These can also be made at the service.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 12, 2019