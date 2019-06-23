Roderick YOUNG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roderick YOUNG.
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

YOUNG, Roderick (John):
Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 aged 75, in Nelson. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet; especially cherished friend Bim; adored father and father-in-law of Helen and Robert, and Andrew; and treasured Koru of Piata, and Mãhina. John's whãnau wish to acknowledge the care of the staff and residents of Flaxmore Rest Home. The funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson on Tuesday, June 25, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.