SMITH,
Roderick Leon (Eddie):
2nd NZ AMN. Coy Reg no. 231160. Sadly passed away at Glenbrae Rest Home Rotorua on November 8, 2019, aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of Ethel, father and father-in-law of Yvonne and the late John Stevenson, Shirley and Barry Lane, Jan Smith and Allan Smith. Loved grandfather of Todd and Kim, Kirsty and Bradley, and great-grandfather of Ben and Lara and Jayden and Tristan. As per Eddie's wish, a private cremation has taken place. Messages for the Smith family may be sent to Ethel, c/- B and S Lane, 31 Sumner Street, Rotorua.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 12, 2019