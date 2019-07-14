Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert WILSON. View Sign Service Information Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors 164 Tahunanui Drive Nelson , Nelson 035465700 Death Notice



On July 13, 2019 at Nelson Tasman Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Loved son of the late Ernest and Jean Wilson, in his 67th year. Much loved brother of Ernie, Thelma and Roger, Trevor and Brian, the late Baby Wilson, Gloria and Steven, Peter and Sonia, Karen and Ian. Special uncle and friend of Kerrie and Darren, Nathan and Debbie, Anisha, Philip and Monique, Yvonne and Mark, Sheryl and Peter, Neroli and Gareth, Kathleen, Tania and Neil, Robyn and Peter, Dayna, Kylie and Callum, Darren and Mia, Ricki and Michelle, Ben and Lisa, Charlotte and Linton, Hadleigh and Samantha, Hannah, Hamish, Joel and Hayley and Tuiana and the late Cameron and Joshua. Special friend to all his great-nieces and nephews, along with respected and loved cousin of the Wilson and Bannan whanau. Much loved friend of Chris and Molly, Michael, Hery. Loved and treasured by many special friends and colleagues who have been a part of and touched his life. The service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at the Whakatu Presbyterian Church, 271 Songer Street, Stoke, on Thursday, July 18, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Marsden Valley Cemetery. Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to 8 Shelley Crescent, Stoke 7011 or







