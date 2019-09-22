MAXWELL,
Robert James (Bob):
Passed away in the arms of his loving family on September 14, 2019, aged 76 years. Soulmate of Marie, dearest dad to Dean, Peter, Glenn, Debie and Glenda. Beloved grandpa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Mapua Boat Club, Mapua Wharf, on Saturday, September 28 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Jack Inglis Hospital would be greatly appreciated. A private cremation has already taken place.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 22, 2019