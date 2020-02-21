MAISEY, Robert Arthur:
Peacefully at his lifetime home to be with his Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020; aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Esther. Father and father-in-law of Allen and Valerie, Beryl and Richard Kinch, Dudley and Sharon, Philip and Shelley, Neville and Diane, Ben and Nadine, and the late Rowan. Loved grandfather of Ellana, Bobby-Grace, Al, Silas, Mahana, Te Atawhai and Joshua, Rebecca and Holly, Jordan and Jenna, Bradley, Richard, Martin and Aimee, Jillian, David, Rachel and James, Electra, Vincent, and Weston, and his 15 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at the Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road, Hope, on Wednesday, February 26, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Richmond Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 21, 2020