KRAUS, Robert:
22.7.1971 - 28.8.2020
Peacefully at his home in Nelson. Dearly loved mate, brother and uncle of the Jones Family. Friend to many.
He left his mark on many, literally - Rob Krause the Tattooist. We will miss you.
He will be laying at his home at 8D Atawhai Drive, The Wood, Nelson. All are welcome to pay their respects on Wednesday and Thursday. A service to celebrate Rob's life will be held at Hope Garden of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Thursday, September 3, at 4.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 1, 2020