Robert JURY

Ascot Funeral Home
22 Russell Street
Westport, West Coast
7825
037896441
Death Notice

JURY,
Robert Henry (Bob Pop):
On October 28, 2019, Bob passed away peacefully at O'Conor Home. Dearly loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend. Many special thanks to all the wonderful staff for their awesome support. A gathering will be held at Merv's place 106 Torea Street, Granity, November 4, at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.

Ascot Funeral Home
22 Russell St, Westport
Phone 03 7896441
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 29, 2019
