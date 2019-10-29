JURY,
Robert Henry (Bob Pop):
On October 28, 2019, Bob passed away peacefully at O'Conor Home. Dearly loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend. Many special thanks to all the wonderful staff for their awesome support. A gathering will be held at Merv's place 106 Torea Street, Granity, November 4, at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.
