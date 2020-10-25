ADCOCK,
Robert William (Robin):
(Of Little Wanganui). Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Friday, October 23, 2020; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Wavell. Loved father of Neville, Maria, and Raramai. He will be missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. A service to celebrate Robin's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Wednesday, October 28, at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messates to The Adcock family, c/- 62 Fairfax Street, Murchison 7007.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 25, 2020