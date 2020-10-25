Robert ADCOCK

Guest Book
  • "Memories of many fun times, reunited with Wavell after..."
  • "R I P. Old friend, David and Elva"
  • "Condolences to all the family.RIP Bob.You will be teaching..."
    - Stan Treymane
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
View Map
Death Notice

ADCOCK,
Robert William (Robin):
(Of Little Wanganui). Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Friday, October 23, 2020; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Wavell. Loved father of Neville, Maria, and Raramai. He will be missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. A service to celebrate Robin's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Wednesday, October 28, at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messates to The Adcock family, c/- 62 Fairfax Street, Murchison 7007.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.