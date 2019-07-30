WIECHERN,
Richard Heinrich (Dick):
On July 29, 2019, peacefully at The Wood, Nelson, aged 92 years. Loved husband of the late Dorothy, loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Jenny, Ross and Jan, Michael and Karen, Terence and Karen, Paul and Andrea, and the late David. Cherished Pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Dick Wiechern, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A Memorial Service for Dick will be held at the Nelson Rugby Football Club, 5 Hathaway Court, Nelson, on Friday, August 2, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 30, 2019