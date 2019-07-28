PIKE,
Richard Campbell (Dick):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27 2019. In his 82nd year. Cherished husband of Lynda; loved father of Bryan, Rachel (Nelson), Steven and Jo (Darwin). A precious grandad to Amy and Finlay, Logan and Coby, Connor and Macauley. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Cecilie and the late Graham Dyer, Grace and Eric Officer, Isabel and Colin Harrex, Judith and Ray Brockwell. Special uncle, cousin, and friend. The Pike Family would like to thank staff at Tasman Rest Home for their compassionate, loving and professional care over the last sixteen months. A function to celebrate Richard's life will be held at The Shone & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Tahunanui Drive Nelson on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2.00pm. Donations to NZ Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to Shone & Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, Nelson 7011.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 28, 2019