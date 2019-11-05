NEWPORT, Richard Jeffrey:
29.12.1939 - 5.11.2019
Passed away peacefully. Loved husband of the late Janet. Much loved and respected dad, father in-law, and grandad of Diane,Brian, Finlay and Campbell Hogge, Murray, Lisa, Rebecca and Samantha Newport. Loved partner of Averille. Richard as a friend will be missed by his sisters, brother, sister and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and his many mates.
Rest in Peace.
A Service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at The Shone & Shirley Funeral Home, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at Richard's service.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 5, 2019