STRATFORD,
Reece Holden:
Service number WWII 273145 2NZEF infantry 23rd Battalion. Passed away at Stillwater Gardens on April 17, 2020, 3 months short of his 100th birthday. Loved uncle of Kerry and Jacqui Stratford, and Jocelyn and Blake Knox. Loved great-uncle of Stephanie and Jeremy Docekal (Germany) and loved great-great-uncle of London Docekal (Germany). Grateful thanks to all who cared for Reece and the kindness shown. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 19, 2020