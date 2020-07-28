MARSHALL, Raymond Ben:
Peacefully at Summerset In The Sun in Stoke, Nelson, on July 27, 2020; aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eva. Loved father and father-in-law of Gail and Richard, Lynne, Glen and Una. Much loved grandad of Dean, Amber, Kathryn, Jasmine, Joanne, Kristel, Glen, Brigid, and their partners, and poppa to all his great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ben's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by his interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery. Ben's family wish to thank the wonderful team at Summerset In The Sun for the genuine care and support provided. Messages to the Marshall Family C/- 239 Lud Valley Road, RD 1, Nelson 7071.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 28, 2020