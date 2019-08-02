JAMIESON,
Raymond Nichols:
In loving memory of Raymond Nichols Jamieson, ''1933 to 2019''. Loved husband of Margaret; father and father-in-law of Alan and Sandra, Pip and Cliff; treasured ''Grandad Ray'' to Chris and, Maddy, Emma, and Robbie; and great-grandad to Ben, Charlotte, Jamieson, and Esther. In lieu of flowers donations the Neurological foundation can be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Raymond will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, Atawhai, Nelson on Tuesday August 6 at 10.30am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 2, 2019