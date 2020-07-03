BURTENSHAW,
Raymond Coster:
Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 in Motueka, aged 96. Dearly loved husband of the late Noeline, and Lorna; cherished father of Lynn, Darryl, and Wayne; and the late Robyn; treasured grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A small private funeral service for Raymond will be held on Tuesday, July 7, followed by a public gathering for a time of remembrance at the Motueka RSA, 49 High Street, Motueka, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 3, 2020