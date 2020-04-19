HAMILTON, Rangitahi Kuia
(nee Merito):
Left us to be with our Dad, Jim (Ripper), peacefully at home on April 17, 2020. Loved Mum of Patricia and Mita, Edna and Ross, Luana and Keith, Penny and Iain, Greg and Heni. Much loved Nannie to all her mokopuna. Our thanks and gratitude goes out to all our whanau and friends who supported Mum and to all the many "angels" who cared for her.
Ngã mihi maioha atu ki a koutou katoa.
No flowers please. At Mum's request any donations or koha to Jack Inglis Community Hospital or Nelson Tasman Hospice, would be appreciated. Memorial service details will be advised at a later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 19, 2020