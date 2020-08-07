BAINES, Ralph George:
Fiona, Mark, Becky and Jean wish to thank and acknowledge, most sincerely, the love and support of family and friends from near and far on Ralph's recent passing. Thank you all for your prayers, visits, baking, floral tributes, cards, phone calls and messages. All have helped us through this sad time. Special thanks also to Dr Vivian Edge, Alzheimers Society, Presbyterian Support groups Totara and Harekeke, Nelson Tasman Hospice, The Wood Retirement Home and Simplicity Funerals. Please accept our heartfelt thanks.
A gentle giant loved by all
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 7, 2020