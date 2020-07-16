BAINES, Ralph George:
On July 14, 2020, at The Wood Retirement Home, Ralph our gentle giant, aged 90 years, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of Jean and with Mark in contact on the phone. Adored husband of Jean and "best dad in the whole world" of Fiona (UK), and Mark and Becky. Loved grandad and great-grandad of Jamie, and Sarah, Ben, Nicky, Ellie and Kate, Joe and Jalira (all in the UK). Messages may be addressed to Ralph's Family, c/- 68 Tresillian Ave, Marybank, Nelson 7010. Ralph's farewell will be held at the Wakapuaka Crematorium Chapel, Atawhai Drive, Nelson, on Saturday, July 18, at 11.30am.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 16, 2020