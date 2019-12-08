TAYLOR,
Phyllis Jane Elizabeth
(nee Andrews):
On November 24, 2019, passed away peacefully, in the company of family, at Maleny, Queensland, aged 96 years. Late of Noosa, Queensland and Nelson, New Zealand. Beloved wife of the late Ben for 72 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Laurence, Allison and Cameron. Treasured Grandma of Niels, Heidi and Kylie. Great-grandma of Miriam, Aakash, Armand and Rocco. Private cremation as per her wishes. Scattering of hers and her beloved Ben's ashes in New Zealand at a later date, as per their wishes.
A life well lived.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 8, 2019