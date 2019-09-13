MILLER, Phyllis Adrienne:
Passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Glen and Ange, Robyn and Michael, and a dear Nan to her grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Nelson Tasman Hospice for their care and support. Messages to the Miller family, c/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. In accordance with Phyllis's wishes, a private cremation has already been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 13, 2019