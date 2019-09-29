MARTIN, Phyllis Margaret:
Passed into eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife and friend of David Martin, and loving mother and mother-in-law of Jono and Vanessa, Alex and Karen, Cameron and Amy, and Lachlan and Natalie. Loving Grandmother to Josiah, Hannah, Esther, Lydia and Sarah. To Ollie, Ezrah, Jasmine and Samuel. To Zara, Jake, Caleb and Sienna, and to James, Lucy, Rose and Holly. A celebration of her life will be held at Richmond New Life church, 85 Wensley Road, Richmond, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10.30am.
Forever healed and whole.
'Til we meet again.
