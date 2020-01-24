TAYLOR, Peter Alexander:
Peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, aged 69. Adored father and father-in-law of Rachel, and Claire and Kevin; good friend of Marion; much loved Grandad of Zarn, Deliah, Caleb, Joshua, Max, Jett, and Jayden; great-grandad of Charleigh, and Mason. Pete was also a much loved brother, uncle, and friend to many. In memory of Pete, donations to The Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and these can also be made at the service. A memorial service to celebrate Pete's life will be held at Gardens of the World, 95 Clover Rd East, Hope, on Tuesday, January 28, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 24, 2020