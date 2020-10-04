Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter MULHEARN. View Sign Service Information Marsden House Funeral Services 41 Nile St East Nelson , Nelson 035482770 Death Notice



Regtl No. 23885053, Lance Corporal, British Army. Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 3, 2020; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Astrid. Loved father of Phillip, and Caroline. Loved step-father of Bridget, and Astrid. Dear friend of Greg and Rita. Grandfather of Dante. Pete will be at home on Monday, October 5, for all who would like to pay their respects. Please contact Astrid on 027 347 5064 for address details. A service to celebrate Pete's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Tuesday, October 6, at 11.00am followed by private cremation at Hope Garden of Remembrance Crematorium. Astrid and family would like to thank the amazing team at Nelson Tasman Hospice for their genuine compassion and excellent care of Pete. In lieu of flowers a donation to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.







