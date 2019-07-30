McNEIL, Peter Ross:
Passed away suddenly on July 22, 2019, at his home. Dearly loved and missed husband and soulmate of Lynn. Loved father of Erica, Scott and Glenn. Beloved granddad of Paige, Connor, Gemma, Lachlan, Dakota, Ashleigh and Josh. Special friend of Shelley and Steve Hand, and Sharon and Chris Nieman, and Tash Mehrtens. To honour Peter's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to 16A Herbert St, Richmond.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 30, 2019