McKENDRY, Peter James:
Peacefully at Summerset in the Sun, Stoke, on Thursday, April 30, 2020; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maxine. Loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Tricia, Kathryn and Wayne, Brent and Danielle, and Lisa. Loved Granddad to his thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A true gentleman in every sense of the word.
A private family service to celebrate Peter's life will be held, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.

Published in Nelson Mail on May 1, 2020
