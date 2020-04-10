Peter MCCALLUM

Death Notice

McCALLUM, Peter Ian:
On April 7, 2020, after a long illness, at home in Nelson. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loving father and father-in-law of Leanne and Mark, Suzanne and David and the late Mark. Cherished Grandad of Grace and Emily, Vaughan and Damon. Much loved by Kate and Nick, Mark and Marcella, and treasured Papa Pete of Holly and Sophie. Thanks to the Hospice for their valuable home support. Messages C/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. At Peter's request a private family cremation has been held.

Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 10, 2020
