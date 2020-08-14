Peter GARDINER

Guest Book
Death Notice

GARDINER, Peter:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 82. A loving husband and life companion to Jan for 60 years. Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Tony (deceased), Leanne and Brian Hind (Australia), and Daniel (Christchurch). Loved Granddad of Aaron and Lisa, Matthew, Nathan and Katee, and Riley. Great-Granddad Pete of 5. Loved son of Max and Mavis (both deceased), and loving brother and brother-in-law. To honour Peter's wishes a private cremation has taken place.

Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 14, 2020
