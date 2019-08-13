FURNESS, Peter Edgar:
19.07.47 - 09.08.19
Peter passed away peacefully on Friday, at the Nelson Hospital, with friends and family by his side. Beloved husband of Carmel, treasured brother to Ross, Craig, and Jenny Garner, cherished brother-in-law to Padhraig, John, and Eamonn Harrington, as well as Anne Mullahy, Frances Quinn, and Siobhan Harrington Lane. A funeral service will be held at the Takaka Presbyterian Church, on Friday, August 16, at 2.00pm. All are welcome.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 13, 2019