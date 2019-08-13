Peter FURNESS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter FURNESS.
Service Information
Matuku Funerals
574 East Takaka Road, RD 1
East Takaka, Nelson
7183
035257399
Death Notice

FURNESS, Peter Edgar:
19.07.47 - 09.08.19
Peter passed away peacefully on Friday, at the Nelson Hospital, with friends and family by his side. Beloved husband of Carmel, treasured brother to Ross, Craig, and Jenny Garner, cherished brother-in-law to Padhraig, John, and Eamonn Harrington, as well as Anne Mullahy, Frances Quinn, and Siobhan Harrington Lane. A funeral service will be held at the Takaka Presbyterian Church, on Friday, August 16, at 2.00pm. All are welcome.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.