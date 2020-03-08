BROUGH,
Peter David (Broughie):
Passed away peacefully with his loving daughter by his side at Grey Base Hospital, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Loving son of Bevan and Irone Brough (Nelson), loved partner of the late Val McGirr (Greymouth). Loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Ayden Fleming (Hokitika), Bevan and Kelly Brough (Christchurch), Scott and Hannah Brough (Christchurch). Broughie loved his grandchildren, Daley, Rylan and Cohen Brough, and John and Maddison Fleming. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Sue and Andrew Rose (Nelson), and uncle. Good friend to many. Special thanks to Brian and Linda Brough (Nelson), and Sue and Neil Chesterman (Nelson), and Clint Brough.
May you Rest in Peace Dad
Messages to 17 Mehrtens Road, RD 2, Hokitika 7882. A private cremation has taken place.
Anisy Funeral Home
Greymouth
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 8, 2020