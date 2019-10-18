WRATT, Wally:

The family of the late Wally Wratt thank you for your kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, baking and food parcels, visits and phone calls on his recent passing. We especially thank extended family, friends and those who cared for and ministered to Wally with visits and support, attended his funeral or who have helped in any way. Special thanks to Nelson Hospital ward 9 staff who so compassionately cared for him and our family in his last days. We are truly grateful to you all, thank you.



