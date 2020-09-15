

ROBINSON,

Pauline (nee Stone):

Your number was called a year ago today and although we weren't ready to say goodbye, you fought a tough, strong battle and for that, we will always admire you! We all cherish the 80 years you walked this earth and the knowledge and love you passed down generations. Thank you for being the most wonderful Nana and devoted Mother. Thank you for being you.

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and held so dear."

All our love, forever and always. Lisa, Andy, Alanah, Diego, Braden, Caitlyn and Cody.



