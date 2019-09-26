NICHOLLS, Pauline Ann:
Pauline's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their love and kindness shown recently after the peaceful passing of Pauline. Thank you to all who sent cards, food, flowers and took the time to visit and to attend Pauline's funeral. We are all very grateful. We would also like to acknowledge and extend an extra special heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at O'Conor Home in Westport where Mum was so lovingly cared for. You are all truly special people who make a real difference to your residents and we are truly thankful for your care.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 26, 2019