Acknowledgement

NICHOLLS, Pauline Ann:

Pauline's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their love and kindness shown recently after the peaceful passing of Pauline. Thank you to all who sent cards, food, flowers and took the time to visit and to attend Pauline's funeral. We are all very grateful. We would also like to acknowledge and extend an extra special heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at O'Conor Home in Westport where Mum was so lovingly cared for. You are all truly special people who make a real difference to your residents and we are truly thankful for your care.



Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers