NICHOLLS, Pauline Ann:

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Granger House Rest Home, Greymouth. Wife of the late Barney (Takaka), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Raymond Payn (deceased) (Brisbane) , Garry and Bev Payn (Hokitika), Basil Payn and Sally (Auckland), Barbara Payn (Cobden), and Wendy and Paul Tomasi (Kumara), loved daughter of the late Paul and Gloria Bourke, loved sister and sister-in-law of Raymond (deceased) and Jacqueline Bourke, Diane and Steve Mallory, and John and Jeannie Bourke, loved Nana Pauline of Elizabeth and Jake, Stacey, Megan and Tomas, Brendan and Grace, Samuel and Anna May, and Joel , Leah and the late Renee, and great-nana of her 6 great-grandchildren. Aged 78 years.

At Rest

Messages to 6 Mitchell Place, Cobden, Greymouth. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to Greymouth Alzheimer's Group would be appreciated and could be made at the service. A celebration of Pauline's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11.00am, followed by Cremation.

Anisy Funeral Home

Greymouth



