STRINGER,
Paula Louise (nee Newport):
Peacefully at Nelson Hospice surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of David. Cherished Mum of Marcia and Mark. Loved older sister to Ray and Karen. Adored Grandma of her ten grandchildren. As per Paula's wishes a private family service was held on Friday, August 7. The family would like to thank the Hospice for their care and support of Paula. In lieu of flowers donations can be gifted to The Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson 7040.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 7, 2020