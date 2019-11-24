EGGERS, Paula Doris:
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital (surrounded by her loving family), on Friday, November 22, 2019. Loved and loving wife of Ray. Adored and cherished mother of Garth, and Kay. Loving grandmother of James, Jesse, Tyrone, Stevie, Jackson, and Paris. Founder of Grandparents Raising Children.
A special woman
with a heart of gold.
Will be missed by many
A service to celebrate Paula's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Thursday, November 28, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 24, 2019