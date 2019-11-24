Paula EGGERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula EGGERS.
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
View Map
Death Notice

EGGERS, Paula Doris:
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital (surrounded by her loving family), on Friday, November 22, 2019. Loved and loving wife of Ray. Adored and cherished mother of Garth, and Kay. Loving grandmother of James, Jesse, Tyrone, Stevie, Jackson, and Paris. Founder of Grandparents Raising Children.
A special woman
with a heart of gold.
Will be missed by many
A service to celebrate Paula's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Thursday, November 28, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.