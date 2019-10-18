

PETTIT, Paul Cyril:



On October 15, 2019, Paul passed away peacefully at his home in Nelson, aged 80 years, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (Pat) for 51 years. Much loved father, and father-in-law, of Sandra and Maurice Unwin (Taradale); Karen Pettit -Lind and Erik Lind (Nelson); Stephen and Lucinda Pettit (Brisbane); and David and Alisa Pettit (Perth). Treasured and loving Pop of Jonty, Harry, Violet and Sophia; Blair; Dante and Bianca; and Olivia. At Paul's request a private family Requiem Mass has been celebrated. On Sunday, November 3, Paul will be remembered at 8.30am Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 196 Songer Street, Stoke. Messages please to Pettit Family, PO Box 9049, Annesbrook, Nelson 7044. Paul's family are very grateful for the empathetic care of Dr. Bee and Hospice Community Nurses, Grace and Kelly. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Hospice would be appreciated.



A life well lived.



Rest in peace.





