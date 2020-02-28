LAURIE, Paul James:
Suddenly, result of an accident when he slipped and fell while tramping on Mt Earnslaw, Glenorchy. Verna, Sharyn (Blenheim), Wayne (Broome), Craig (Cairns) and Brian (Christchurch). We wish to thank everyone for the love we all feel on the sudden loss of our lovely Paul, son and brother. Our heartfelt thanks for the prayers, flowers, cards, baking etc, visits and support. Hope the mountains in heaven are safe Paul. We miss you more than we can say and as yet-know. Fly free R.I.P.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 28, 2020