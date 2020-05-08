McGRATH, Patrick Jarlath:
Of Nelson (born Tuam, Co. Galway, Ireland). Died May 7, 2020 aged 85, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Teacher, librarian, artist, political and environmental activist. Mourned by his wife Patsy, sons Brendon and Sean, daughter Siobhan, daughter-in-law Sandy, grandchildren Sophie and Zack, surviving siblings Billy, Martin, Theresa and Mairead, and a large extended family worldwide. Special thanks to the exemplary staff at Tasman Rest Home and Flaxmore Rest Home for the loving care they provided Patrick in his twilight years. To be cremated and his Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 8, 2020