WILLIAMS, Patricia Ann
(Trish) (née Cameron):
On March 24, 2020, peacefully passed away at Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 64 years. Much loved mother of Cameron and Anna. Very treasured Nana of the late Ellie, Harper, Connor, and Zoe. Special mother-in-law of Ammie and Andrew. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. A massive thank you to Nelson Tasman Hospice. Messages may be sent to 15 Langford Drive, Mapua 7005. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Nelson Tasman Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson 7040.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 27, 2020