WALLACE,
Patricia Ann Rose:
Pat sadly passed away at her daughters home peacefully in her arms, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in her 74th year. Very much loved mum and mother-in-law of Cathy and Steve Donker, Maureen, Rachel, William and Sharlene. Nana and great-nana to 20 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Many thanks and appreciation to the wonderful team at the Nelson Hospice for their support. As to Pat's final wishes, a private family service was held at the Motueka Cemetery on Thursday, September 12.
Rest easy mum.
You will be sadly missed.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 13, 2019