TOUGH,
Patricia Anne (Paddy):
Paddy's family announce with sadness that she passed away in her 93rd year on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Paddy was the loved wife of the late George Tough and caring mother of Hamish, Philip, Stephanie, and Craig. Remembered with much love and gratitude by her grandchildren. Paddy was laid to rest in a private family ceremony on Friday, March 20. A special thank you to the staff of the hospital wing of the Earnest Rutherford Retirement Village.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 24, 2020