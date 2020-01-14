THORN, Patricia Mary
(nee Sharman):
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Twizel on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in her 67th year. Much loved and cherished wife of Allan. Treasured and much loved Mum of Debbie, Sarah, Aaron, Kelly and Jon. Specially loved mother-in-law to Chris and Tania. Adored and much loved Nannie to Anika, Max, Xavier, Lexi, Olivia and Harper. A funeral will be held for Mum at 11.00am on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch. Tea and coffee will be held after the Mass at the Sacred Heart Hall. A private cremation will follow. Messages can be sent to 23 William Dawson Crescent, Halswell, Christchurch 8025.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 14, 2020