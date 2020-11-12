THOMAS,
Patricia Jessie (Tress):
Died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Summerset Village, Nelson. Aged 99.5 years. Loved wife of the late Des, loved mother of the late Faythe, loved chosen mum to Heather Goodwin, Junie Gibbard, Susan Gledhill, and Dawn Rentoul. A special thanks to Summerset Village and Dr. Stephen Neas for the care they gave Tress. Messages can be sent to Tress's family c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A service for Tress will be held in the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 1.30pm, on Saturday, November 14.
