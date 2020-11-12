Patricia THOMAS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia THOMAS.
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Service
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
View Map
Death Notice

THOMAS,
Patricia Jessie (Tress):
Died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Summerset Village, Nelson. Aged 99.5 years. Loved wife of the late Des, loved mother of the late Faythe, loved chosen mum to Heather Goodwin, Junie Gibbard, Susan Gledhill, and Dawn Rentoul. A special thanks to Summerset Village and Dr. Stephen Neas for the care they gave Tress. Messages can be sent to Tress's family c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A service for Tress will be held in the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 1.30pm, on Saturday, November 14.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.