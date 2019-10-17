SMALL,
Patricia Anne (Pat)
(nee Ryan):
Peacefully in Nelson on October 15, 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of the late Brian. Cherished mother of Phil and Anna, Fiona, Delia and Brent, Nick and Lisa. Loving grandmother of Ryan, Rose, and Bella. Pat was loved by all her friends and family. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Pat at St Mary's Catholic Church, 18 Manuka Street, Nelson, on Monday, October 21, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Society of St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 10-815, Freepost 992, Wellington Central 6011.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 17, 2019