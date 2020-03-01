McLAREN, Patricia Joan
Carey (nee Lisle):
Peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Nelson, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Hugh; loved mother and mother-in-law of Innes and Kevin Grant, Boyd, Joan and Hamish Blanch, Ruth, and Jonathan and Melinda; best Gma of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at the Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson on Thursday, March 5, at 11.00am, followed by an interment at the Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 1, 2020