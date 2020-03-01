Patricia MCLAREN

Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
Death Notice

McLAREN, Patricia Joan
Carey (nee Lisle):
Peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Nelson, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Hugh; loved mother and mother-in-law of Innes and Kevin Grant, Boyd, Joan and Hamish Blanch, Ruth, and Jonathan and Melinda; best Gma of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at the Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson on Thursday, March 5, at 11.00am, followed by an interment at the Marsden Valley Cemetery.

Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 1, 2020
