MASKILL, Patricia (Tricia):

On February 26, 2020, Tricia peacefully passed away at Redcliffe, Australia, surrounded by her loving family. It is with great sadness we farewell a much loved and cherished mother of Jason (dec), Hayden, Jesse, Hayley and Shanan. Beloved daughter of Arthur and the late Jennifer, and precious sister of Margaret, Virginia and Diana. Loved auntie of Julian, Kris, Emma, Kellie and Ben and great-auntie of Jayden, Lily and Jackson. Messages c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson, would be appreciated, or may be left at the service. A funeral service for Tricia will be held at St Mary's Church, Manuka Street, Nelson, on Wednesday, March 11 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery, Stoke.





