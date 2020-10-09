JOHNSTON, Patricia (Pat):
20.5.1928 - 8.10.2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mum and Nana. Will be greatly missed by Paula, Karyn, Anthony, Jessie, Brendon, Joseph, Amber, Matthew and partners.
Will be cherished
in our hearts forever
Pat's family would like to thank the staff at Jack Inglis Resthome for their love and care shown to Mum and her family over this time. Following Mum's wishes, a private farewell has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 9, 2020